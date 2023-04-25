Kofi Atta Kakra receives honorary award at maiden Africa Young Talent Achievers Award (AYOTAA)

Kofi Atta Kakra Kusi (right) receiving his honorary award

The Deputy Head of Corporate Affairs of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Mr. Kofi

Atta Kakra Kusi has received an honorary award at the maiden edition of the



Africa Youth Talent Achievers Awards (AYOTAA) under the theme, “Rewarding Africa’s Thriving Talents” held at the National Theatre on Friday, April 21, 2023.



The honorary award acknowledges him as the “Africa Corporate Man of the Year”.



The Deputy Head of Corporate Affairs was among several others who received



awards for their outstanding contribution to putting Ghana and Africa on the



global map by projecting the rich Ghanaian and African Culture, Heritage and



Resources through Tourism and the media landscape.



“On behalf of myself, my institution the Ghana Tourism Authority, my family and



team, I wish to express my heartfelt appreciation to the Organisers for the honour of this award. I am deeply humbled by the award and accept the challenge that it imposes on me to continue to lead exemplary leadership and discovery of young talents hinged on nothing else but compassion and people-first,” he said on Friday April 21, 2023.



Mr. Kusi continues, “l accept with humility, appreciation and pride this honorary award and dedicate to all who have contributed to the success”.



The Deputy Head of Corporate Affairs of the Ghana Tourism Authority was



appointed as the Board Secretary of the Authority from 2010 – 2014 where he



served the Board of Directors diligently. Again, after his tenure of office as the Board Secretary, he got appointed as the Special Assistant to the then Chief



Executive of the Authority, Mr. Charles Osei Bonsu. He has served on various

Tourism Committees and won several awards.



Mr. Kusi is a PR and Marketing Practitioner with vast experience in his field of



expertise. He holds two (2) Masters Degrees; one is Master of Arts Degree in



Public Relations from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), now University of



Media, Arts and Communication and a Master of Business Administration (MBA)



in Marketing from the Methodist University Ghana. He was at the GIMPA Law



School for one year but did not complete his course of study due to other equally important national assignment.



The annual awards scheme is an initiative of Supreme Innovations Live Media



with Mr. Joshua K. Agbenyah Jnr as the CEO / Executive Director and Producer



to recognize outstanding performance and contribution of personalities in the academia, corporate world, politics, entrepreneurs, civil society, etc. It is to acknowledge inspiring African Creatives and Personalities who are breaking the bias and putting Africa on the global map and market.



Nomination on the awards is based on ones works and brand, as well as votes on



competitive awards, works and the final conclusion of the board. It aims at



supporting young creative and being their voice.



AYOTAA honouree 2023 list





Akumaa Mama Zimbi – Africa Innovative Female Media Personality of the Year –



Ghana



BigSam Kisakye Katabaro – Africa Humanitarian of the year – Uganda



Miss Ida Nylander - Africa Innovative Entrepreneur of the year - Ghana



Mrs. Chichi Yakubu (CEO NYONYO) – Africa Innovative Food Brand of the year



Dr. Blaise Ackom – Africa Health Patron of the year



Mr. Thomas Osei Mensah (CEO, Priority Solution Limited Africa) – Africa Thriving



Man of the year



Prince Ruben (CEO, PHOTO PHACTORY) – Africa Revolutional Photographer of the



year



Miss. Nancy Blanc (CEO, GHANA MAKE UP STUDIO) – Africa Revolutional Make



Up Artist of the year



Mr. Fio Richardson Commey (DIRECTOR, POLICY PLANNING, NATIONAL

COMMISSION ON CULTURE) - Africa Indigenous Man of the year - Ghana



Mr. Raj Mirpuri ( HEAD OF SALES, BEL-AQUA) – Africa Business Man of the year -



Ghana



Ameyaw Debrah (CEO, AMEYAW MEDIA) - Africa Innovative Blogger of the year



Nana Kojo – (CEO, KOJO KREATIONS) – Africa Innovative Man of the year



Mr. Kofi Atta Kakra Kusi - ( Deputy Head, Corporate Affairs of Ghana Tourism



Authority) - Africa Corporate Man of the Year



AYOTAA 2023 winners list



Blogger of the year – Abubakari Sadiq Yakubu - Ghana



Brand Influencer of the year – Ash Musy – Nigeria



Fashion Brand of the year – Hakhakhi Franchesca Masindi – South Africa



Fashion Icon of the year – Charlie Dior – Ghana



Female Model of the year – Zabelo Hlabisa – South Africa



Female Vocalist of the year – Ijekimora Kimorality - Nigeria

Food Brand of the year – Seph’s Local bar - Ghana



Humanitarian of the year – David Atamina – Ghana



Instrumentalist of the year – Mac Hamlet – Ghana



Photographer of the year - Deximos Rodgers - Uganda



Talent Manager of the year – Kwesi Stanza – Ghana



Young Female Achiever of the year – Thee Ammartian – Zimbabwe



Promising Musical Artiste of the year – Ktwins – Ghana



Song Writer of the year- O’jeuz – Ghana



Female Media Personality of the year – Doreen Avio - Ghana



Beauty Queen of the year - Gifty Boakye – Ghana



