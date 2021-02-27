Kofi Buah charges companies in Ellembelle to create jobs for unemployed youth

Member of Parliament for Ellembelle, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Mr. Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle Constituency in the Western Region has charged companies in the area to create job opportunities for the unemployed youth in the area.

According Kofi Buah, youth unemployment is the biggest security threat to the Ellembelle District.



He stated that much effort was needed by the Central Government to tackle the rising youth unemployment in the country.



He, therefore also, took the opportunity, to call Ghana Gas Company Ltd, Adamus Mining Resources Ltd and ENI to engage the unemployed youth in the District by providing them with jobs.



"...which much efforts are needed by the central government to create jobs for the teeming unemployed people in the district. As stakeholders of the district, It’s important that we all come together to find solutions to these problems, that is, to work with the Ghana Gas, ENI and Adamus", he emphasized.



He also charged the Assembly Members to support the Assembly to develop the District.

"I take this opportunity to congratulate the newly elected presiding member of the Ellembele district. You must work with the relavant stakeholders to improve on our collective responsibility for development of the district.



Importantly, the Assembly is challenged with the availability of funds to advance development in the district. Moreover, the improvement of IGF, the formation and inauguration of Area Councils will go a long way in the facilitation of team work between the Assembly and council members



Among other things, creativity in identifying new revenue is essential in boosting the mobilization of funds for district", he said.



He added that: "Value addition to the natural resources is equally imperative in order to facilitate development in the district".



Armah Kofi-Buah seized the opportunity to educate the gathering about the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.

He called on the residents of Ellembelle District to continue to observe the Coronavirus safety protocols by ensuring regular and frequent hand washing method.



He also urged them to wear nose masks anytime they want to go out and practicing social distancing protocols.



Kofi-Buah charged the Ellembelle District Assembly through its Coronavirus Task Force and Public Health Emergency Committee to intensify campaign on COVID-19 protocols



"...education must be intensified on Covid-19 protocols. The new variant is spreading faster in the country. And as Assembly members, take the education seriously in your communities", he said.



He ended his speech by promising to visit schools to educate school children to adhere to the Coronavirus safety protocols.

