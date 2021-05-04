Kofi-Buah donates to Muslims in Ellembelle to climax Ramadan

Kwesi Hanson presenting the items on the MP's behalf

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ellembelle Constituency in the Western Region, Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah has donated food items to Muslims within his area to ensure a successful Ramadan.

The donation included fifty (50) bags of rice, twenty (20) bags of sugar amongst other items.



The kind gesture is expected to be distributed to all the Muslim communities within the area to climax the fasting period next week.



Muslims across the world are expected to break their thirty-day fasting and prayers.



The Ellembelle NDC Communications Officer, Kwesi Hanson who did the presentation on behalf of Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah thanked the Muslims for remaining faithful to Almighty Allah to date.



He said the MP has been showing love to Muslims in the Ellembelle Constituency whenever there is a Ramadan and the MP would continue to show his love to them.

"The Member of Parliament for Ellembelle, Armah Kofi-Buah thought it best and as usual to get them items such as 50 bags of rice and 20 bags of sugar so that it could be distributed within the length and breadth of the Muslim communities in the Ellembelle District. And it is also to ensure that their fasting will be equipped so that at the end whatever they seek to achieve within this fasting period will be humbly helpful," he stated.



Mr. Kwesi Hanson urged Muslims in the area to continue to pray hard for the unity, peace, and love of Ellembelle Constituency.



He also implored them to remember the MP in prayers so that he could work harder for the betterment of Ellembelle Constituency.



Receiving the items on behalf of Muslims, the District Chief Imam, Mustapha Kwesi Buah Abdullah thanked Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah for the kind gesture.



He prayed to Almighty Allah to bless Armah Kofi-Buah abundantly and also asked God to protect him wherever he goes.