Kofi Totobi presents campaign vehicles to NDC Western regional parliamentary candidates

The campaign vehicles

Former Minister for National Security, Kofi Totobi Quakyi, a stalwart of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Western Region, has presented vehicles to selected parliamentary candidates to enhance their campaign activities.

Beneficiaries of the 4X4 pickups are the Mpohor, Ahanta West, Amenfi East, Shama, and Kwesimintsim constituencies.



Speaking at a brief presentation ceremony, witnessed by the Western Region Chairman Nana Kojo Toku and the entire regional executives, Uncle Kofi, as he is affectionately called, said the vehicles form part of the first batch of logistical support which will be extended to other constituencies, to oil the NDC’s groundwork ahead of the December 7 elections.



Totobi Quakyi, who is one of the founding fathers of the party, reminded parliamentary candidates to work closely with their constituency executives to conduct an unrelenting, 24-hour door-to-door victorious campaign to ensure a convincing victory for John Dramani Mahama.



He therefore appealed to the rank and file of the party to eschew destructive attitudes and utterances by burying any differences to set the stage for an all-hands-on-deck battle to wrestle power from the NPP.

In 2020, Quakyi made a similar donation of eight (8) vehicles to various constituencies in the region.



He expressed hope that the vehicles will be used in accordance with the party guidelines.



In a brief remark, Western Regional NDC Chairman, Nana Toku, urged the recipients to maintain the pick-ups well to serve the intended purpose.



Member of Parliament of Wassa Amenfi East, Nicholas Amankwah, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, thanked Totobi Quakyi for the initiative and assured the party of hard work to ensure NDC wins more parliamentary seats and increase the presidential votes come December 7, 2024.