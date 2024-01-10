Koforidua-Effiduase Chief endorses Eastern Region Minister

Seth Kwame Acheampong, Eastern Regional Minister

Source: GNA

Nana Okoawia Jumo Baabu, the Chief of Koforidua-Effiduase, has endorsed Seth Kwame Acheampong, the Eastern Regional Minister and NPP parliamentary aspirant for New Juaben North.

During the first Akwasidae in this New year, the Chief rallied support of the people of Effiduase behind the Minister and called on party delegates to vote for him as the best candidate to represent New Juaben North in Parliament.



“Kwame Acheampong is not just from Effiduase, he is a true royal and can be described as my Gyasehene since the current Gyasehene, Nana Baffour Amofa Aku, is his direct uncle,” the chief declared.



Nana Baabu, in emphasising the deep-rooted connection between the regional minister and Juaben North, said he was not a stranger, therefore, rightful to contest the seat.



Many have raised concerns about the switch from Mpreaso where the regional minister had served as three-time Member of Parliament (MP) to contest in New Juaben North as the NPP parliamentary candidate.

The Minister is contesting with four others to replace Nana Adjei Boateng, a former New Juaben MCE and deputy local government minister, who has indicated not to contest after three successful terms.



Acheampong lost his fourth term bid as the Mpreaso MP, to Ansah Opoku at the primaries in 2020 and was subsequently appointed as the Eastern Regional Minister in 2021.



The Minister himself had justified the right to contest in New Juaben North on several occasions declaring that he was an indigene of Koforidua-Effiduase and, therefore, had the legitimate right to contest as Member of Parliament for the area.



He expressed gratitude to the Chiefs and people of Effiduase for their support so far and expressed the hope that come January 27, he would be widely endorsed by the delegates as the NPP parliamentary candidate.