Koforidua Regional hospital offers free cataract surgery

The program seeks to benefit 100 people

The Koforidua Regional Hospital, in collaboration with Himalayan Cataract Project of the USA and the Ghana Health Service (GHS), has begun a free cataract surgery at the Eastern Regional hospital.

The project, which includes screening and medication as well as surgery, aims at reaching out to over 100 cataract patients for treatment and surgery throughout the country between January 14 and 27, 2021 at the Regional Hospital.



The Himalayan Cataract Project is funded by the USA and its objective is to eliminate blindness due to cataract from the world.



It conducts over 400,000 cataract surgeries annually free of charge in developing countries worldwide.

Cataract continue to be the leading cause of low-vision and blindness in Ghana with the backlog of treatable cataract blindness estimated at 200,000.



In an effort to improve cataract care at the national level, the Ghana Health Service (GHS), in collaboration with the Himalayan Cataract Project, organizes annual free surgery.



Ms Sarah Naa Ajeley Addo, a nurse at the cataract screening Centre, said all covid-19 prevention protocols would be observed to ensure social distancing and safety of the patients.