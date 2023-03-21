Koforidua Technical University Vice Chancellor urges artisans to upgrade themselves

The Vice Chancellor of Koforidua Technical University, Prof David Kofi Essumang

The Vice Chancellor of Koforidua Technical University, Professor David Kofi Essumang has asked artisans who have had any form of training and the general public who have interest in hand craftsmanship should apply for admission at the university to enhance their skills.

He made this known in an interview with GBC in Koforidua, the regional capital.



He further stated that the artisans can come to the University with their certificates and they will be admitted adding that Ghanaians prefer foreign Tilers because of their high skills but and also, Ghanaians can also be sophisticated in that area if they have the requisite training which the university can offer.



Prof Essumang reiterated that the university has carried out its mandate of being a Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics inclined which he said include the training of Mechatronics students and this encompasses all the degree programs they offer in the University.



On the issue of financial constraints on the part of some students, he said money should not be a barrier for one to be denied education therefore entreated vulnerable students to take advantage of the school Financial Aid Board and Student Trust Fund to sponsor their education.



The Vice-Chancellor spoke about some challenges the school is facing.

The Dean of the Faculty of Built and Natural Environment Prof Prince Boateng, in an interview with GBC said his faculty has introduced six new accredited programs this he said include B tech in construction and Management Technology, B Tech in Quantity survey and Commercial Practice and B-Tech Building Service Technology.



He added that some of the programs being offered by the University are novel in the country.



He disclosed that his Faculty has produced brick made of sawdust and also made bricks from wasted plastics which can be used at waterlog areas for building. He further stated that his department has also inverted the water purifier which is being used within the Yilo Krobo Municipality by some organisation to purify water.



Lab equipment, he said, are major challenges at his faculty adding that the unavailability of 3D printing impedes most of their findings. He spoke about their open-door policy.