Koforidua commercial drivers grumble over fuel price increase

Current figures from the pump show prices of petrol and diesel are now on average of GHS 6.020

Some commercial drivers in the New Juaben Municipality have complained about the increases in fuel prices, saying the situation is having a negative toll on the transport business and cost of living.

Scores of the drivers who spoke with GNA said they were looking up to their union leadership to adjust upwards transportation fares in the coming days to help cushion them against the hike.



Petrol, diesel and LPG are the most purchased fuel products in Ghana, and any price increase turns to affect transport fares and prices of goods and services.



Current figures from the pump show that prices of petrol and diesel which were both selling at an average price of GHS 5.450 per litre in April 2021 are now going for on average of GHS 6.020.



Both drivers and passengers continue to show their displeasure over the persistent upward adjustment of fuel prices and expressed fears prices might go up again within the year.



Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Koforidua, Mr Richmond Atteh, a commercial driver, expressed worry that fuel cost was taking a major chunk of his daily income with little to save.

He said if the expected daily sales demanded by car owners were not met, it created lots of inconveniences for drivers, who sometimes had to rush for passengers or loads.



Mr Harruna Mohammed, another driver, said transport fares must be adjusted to reflect the percentage increase in fuel prices to avoid confrontation with passengers.



A passenger, Mr Ali Nuhu, called for a downward revision of fuel prices to relieve Ghanaians from the high cost of living.



Meanwhile, the 17 pesewas per litre increase in fuel margins previously announced by the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has been slashed to 9 pesewas per litre.



The situation has triggered oil marketing giants like Shell quoting GHS 6.130 per litre, Total GHS 6.130 per litre and GOIL 6.050 per litre.