Koforidua ready to host Ghana’s 67th Independence Anniversary Parade

Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara will be the Special Guest of Honour

The National Planning Committee for the 67th Independence Anniversary Parade has confirmed the readiness of the venue to host guests and contingents for the event scheduled for Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

Due to capacity limitations at the Koforidua Youth Resource Center, entry will be strictly by accreditation and invitation.



Spectators can watch the parade on giant screens outside the stadium.



This year’s theme, “Our Democracy, Our Pride,” emphasizes democratic values and peace, especially with the upcoming elections.

Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara will be the Special Guest of Honour.



The parade will feature 21 contingents of security agencies, 11 schools, and various traditional groups.



Residents of Koforidua the Regional capital are excited about the Eastern Region hosting the event for the first time since independence.