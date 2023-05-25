3
Menu
News

Koforidua residents to demonstrate over bad roads

Koforidua To Suhum Road Bad Kofordua to Suhum road in a bad state

Thu, 25 May 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

Some residents of Koforidua in the Eastern regional capital have threatened to stage a massive demonstration over deteriorating roads.

Some town roads in the regional capital have been riddled with pot-holes while many suburban communities have been left with deplorable untarred roads affecting road transport.

The onset of the rainfall season has worsened the situation and left many commuters stranded.

Komla Agbodo, the convener of the Eastern Region Development Advocates told the host of the Ghana Yensom morning show, Odehyeeba Kofi Essuman in an interview on Accra 100.5 FM on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, that since they served notice of the intended demonstration, some equipment has been moved to sites.

According to him, residents want to demonstrate to serve notice that they abhor piecemeal developments in the New Juaben area.

“We just don't understand why we have a Member of Parliament who is the Deputy of Trade, Michael Otchere Berfi and sits on the Committee of Roads and Highways for the constituents to contend with bad roads,” he bemoaned.

He said areas like Atechemu, Galloway, have suffered bad roads thereby making doing business in the area difficult.

He warned that they will continue demonstrating till they see all their roads fixed.

He noted that the demonstration, spearheaded by the youth, is expected to take place in June.

He said their anger is concerned with the neglect of the regional capital whereas areas such as Kibi, Atiwa, Okere, etc have seen a facelift in road infrastructure.

He explained that major highway roads to the regional capital such as Mamfe to Koforidua, and Suhum to Koforidua are all in bad shapes.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Zoophilist calls out betrayal of GWS over attempts to close his mini zoo
JB Danquah, Akufo-Addo’s father were corrupt – Otumfuo Ahenenana
Social media users slam popular Nigerian YouTuber
NPP thinks Ashantis are fools - Otumfuo Ahenenanom Hene
He is your Kwaku Duah: Wontumi disowns 'spoiler' independent candidate
Ernest Yaw Anim celebrates after he was declared Kumawu MP-elect
How Otokunor 'escaped' threat of assault from 3 NPP women - Report
New dawn of hope and unity - Kumawu MP-elect reacts after by-election win
Freddie Blay replies CSOs
Why Fella Makafui has refused to speak on Hajia4Reall’s saga