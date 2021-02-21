Koforidua transport unions express worry over filth at lorry stations

Correspondence from Eastern Region

Transport unions at the Kumasi lorry station in Koforidua have bemoaned the rising indiscriminate littering by passengers and traders at the stations.



The unions expressed worry that the lorry stations are always overwhelmed by filth each passing day and no amount of words have been able to convince perpetrators to desist from their indiscipline.



"People are stubborn. Especially, the petty traders and those in the stores. When we have closed work and thought the station is a bit clean, you come the next morning to see heaps of garbage here.



"Just because in the night most of the cars have left for home and there is no one around, they drop their garbage on the ground and leave.



"The rains are starting and we are already battling other serious diseases. We will appeal to the stores..., now Bebè Electronics has donated some rubbish bins to us, you can drop your garbage into them, in the morning, we will contract zoomlion to pick them up. Else, if you drop the garbage on the ground, others will follow same and the station will be a mess," Yaw Appiah, Local Chairman for the Cooperative Drivers Union said.

The GPRTU Chapter Chairman, Kwame Adu, also expressed that "It is a big problem here. The filth has engulfed us in this station and as a result, we have taken steps by contributing some money to buy a tricycle so we ourselves can use it to convey the heaps of garbage here every morning. So, these bins donated to us will be of immense help."



The Union Chairmen expressed the concerns to Ghanaweb when a phone dealer company, Bebè Electronics, donated some rubbish bins and sweepers to the Transport Unions.



The Branch Manager of Bebè Electronics, Thara Mills, indicated that the donation was part of the company's corporate social responsibility to maintain cleanliness at the lorry station.



She also disclosed that they would further help the drivers by facilitating to easily renew the drivers' licenses for them.



