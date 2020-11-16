Kojo Antwi arrested for killing step-daughter

Kojo Antwi was arrested for assaulting and killing his two-year-old stepdaughter

Twenty-seven-year-old Kojo Antwi also known as Ebenezer Antwi has been arrested by Assin Awisem Police for assaulting and killing his two-year-old stepdaughter, Victoria Twumasi.

According to sources, the girl eased on herself during a Health Insurance Registration Exercise in Assin Awisem.



This provoked Kojo Antwi to assault her by hitting her on the ground, fracturing her leg.



He then took the girl away into a bush and killed her and run into hiding, her mother, Alice Gbeve, told the journalist.



Speaking with the journalist, Assemblymember for Assin Awisem Obrayeko Electoral area Ayuba Andoh said police intelligence led to the arrest of the suspect after he had run to a nearby town to seek refuge.

The suspect, Kojo Antwi, confessed that he has killed the stepdaughter by giving her a weedicide (gramoxone) and buried the body under a cocoa tree.



Police conducted a search and found the body of the girl under a tree and was subsequently deposited at the Twifo Praso Government Hospital for preservation and autopsy.



Central Regional Deputy Police PRO Sgt Isaac Evans Ettie confirmed the incident to the media.