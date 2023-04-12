Kojo Boffour chief wages war on nomadic herdsmen

Correspondence from Bono East

The Chief of Kojo Boffour in the Pru East District of the Bono East Region, Nana Dr. Agyare Boffour (IV), has made a firm commitment to clamp down on the activities of nomadic herdsmen in the community.



Nana Dr. Agyare Boffour (IV) is worried over the increasing reports of herdsmen destroying several farmlands in the area.



According to him, several farmers have reported cases of their crops being destroyed by nomadic herdsmen in recent times.



"We have received numerous reports of the activities of nomadic herdsmen in Kojo Boffour, and it is becoming a major concern to me and my elders. Several farms have been destroyed, which is not good", he lamented.



He stressed that the community respects the rule of law, but they will not tolerate the wanton destruction of farmlands by the herdsmen and want them out of the community immediately.



He said: "We are law-abiding citizens, but we will not sit aloof while our farmlands are wantonly destroyed, so I am warning them to move out of the community".

Abraham Manu, a farmer who is a victim of the activities of nomadic herdsmen, recounted his loss and supported calls for them to leave the community.



"My main source of livelihood is farming, but the herdsmen have become a headache for me and several other farmers so I support calls for the herdsmen to be moved out of the community", he said.



Madam Abena Takyi accused the herdsmen of always harassing farmers when they complained about the destruction of their crops.



She lamented, "I am a cereal farmer, but the herdsmen have been worrying me, and when we complain too, they pounce on us, so we want them out of the community".



Watch how the chief lamented on the troubles nomadic herdsmen have caused to farmers in Kojo Boffour below:



