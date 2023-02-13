Kojo Bonsu sympathizes with Atsu, family

Kojo Bonsu is a former National Sports Authority (NSA) boss and the former Mayor of Kumasi

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate hopeful Mr Kojo Bonsu is sympathizing with Christian Atsu and his families following the recent infamous Turkey earthquake that has claimed thousands of lives.

Consequently, the former National Sports Authority (NSA) boss and the former Mayor of Kumasi has as a matter of urgency called on Ghanaians to intensify prayers for the missing former Newcastle United player.



The Ghana winger, who plies his trade with Hatayaspor has gone missing after the earthquake rubble in Turkey, and he is yet to be found by the rescue team.



In a release signed by his communication team, Mr Bonsu said



"Whatever happens in any part of the world has a bearing across the world.



"That reality has hit home, especially following the major earthquake of last Monday, in parts of Turkey.



"That natural disaster has claimed many lives, and kept the rest of the world, on edge, given the mounting challenges faced by the rescue teams."

The release added "Ghanaians have not been exempt from the anxiety of humanity, following the calamity.



"However, our particular interest rests in the timely rescue of our national, Christian Atsu, an ex-international, reported missing, since the huge earthquake hit Turkey.



"Although he has not yet been found, we have no recourse than to keep our hopes, alive, knowing, nothing is ever over until it is.



"So, to all Ghanaians, home and abroad, especially Atsu's partner, children, parents, other family members, friends and teammates, I say, hang in, there."



To him, Ghanaians should not rule out the possibility that he can be found, alive. It is never over till it is over saying,



"So, keep the faith and hold your peace. Shalom."