General News

Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah floors Serwaa Amihere in GHOne interview

Serwaa Amihere

GHOne TV's presenter Serwaa Amihere got a major embarrassment on Wednesday when she decided to interview Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, the Information Minister, without getting her facts right.

Amihere, during the interview, got the minister schooling her when she tried asking about the Emile Short commission's report and recommendations on the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence in 2019.



From the interview which has gone viral on social media, it was clear the presenter who is a co-host of the station's flagship programme, GH Today, was not abreast with the details of the report leading to Kojo Oppong Nkrumah finding faults with her questions and walking away Scot free from the matter.



“Why haven’t the people who participated in the violence in Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election been punished?” Amihere quizzed.



“Which people and what was the recommendation of punishment that has not been executed?” the Minister retorted.



Serwaa Amihere who was tamed by the minister's response left the former broadcaster to school her on the issue. The minister then went on to give the usual rattle prattle about achievements in managing the coronavirus pandemic.



Below are some of the comments of the general public on social media.

Serwaa paaaaa. You failed the Fundamentals of journalism- research b4 interviews. And when you are caught off guard you say we should ignore the lopsided kominini of party fanatics. Sister, the same effort you put in your looks before a TV show, do same with research. — Kwame Gyan (@KwameGyan) August 5, 2020

Kwame Gyan? You? Talk about ny looks? You? https://t.co/nQt2k9qPUL — Serwaa Amihere (@Serwaa_Amihere) August 5, 2020

Journalism goes beyond wearing nice makeup and expensive wigs oo. Don’t interview Kojo Oppong Nkrumah unprepared, he’ll disgrace you!!! See how Serwaa Amihere embarrassed herself on TV!!! pic.twitter.com/QEVXsFBFvJ — osikani__afoakwa (@AfoakwaOsikani) August 5, 2020

*ny - typos nkoaa ad3n do you tweet from a phone a keypad?..your head ankasa die — Nungua Agaji (@PonoLasagna) August 5, 2020

Wo tan me3, na menhunu,na me saa flexi guwoso..wo tan me3 na me mbuwo,w'apampamuapas3 ludu...u see say slaying no good,ur fellow journalist says u should take ur research serious and stop showing us that long nails on TV and putting on heavy wigs like Akumaa Mama Zimbi???????? — OD Hayford (@HayfordOd) August 5, 2020

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.