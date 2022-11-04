Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah replies Ablakwa, others over calls for president to apologize

President Akufo-Addo has been asked to apologize and take responsibility for the current economic challenges facing the country.

Some political pundits have criticized the President for not taking responsibility for the hardship imposed on Ghanaians in his recent address to the nation.



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu constituency analyzing the President's address said; “Taking office and saying that I believe in big government, appointing the highest number of ministers in the history of this country, the fiscal recklessness, going on a borrowing spree where some of his appointees stood to benefit, conflict of interest in that borrowing where the World Bank now tells us that end of this year debt to GDP will be 104 percent. The President should have apologized to the people of Ghana for what we have been put through”.



Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, responding to critics said whether or not the President takes responsibility won't solve the issue.



"The answer is not for the President to apologize; the answer is what the President is doing to deal with the challenges and that can be found in his address," he told Kwami Sefa Kayi in a one-on-one interview on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo'

Meanwhile, he says it's not true President Akufo-Addo has imposed economic hardship on Ghanaians as mentioned by the North Tongu MP.



"it's not true...the President has not imposed economic hardship on people," he stated.



