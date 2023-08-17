Kojo Oppong Nkrumah reveals three things he has learnt from 'humble servant' Bawumia

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has revealed three unique characteristics of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, which he said, inspires him.

Addressing NPP delegates in Ofoase Ayirebi, where he is MP, during Dr Bawumia's campaign visit to the Constituency, the former broadcaster said, since knowing Dr Bawumia about 16 years ago, he has learnt three things from the Vice President, whom he also described as a humble servant



"I have learnt some things from Dr Bawumia which I have never mentioned. Today, I will reveal them, and they are three unique things," said Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.



"The first is he listens. He is somebody who puts his ears on the ground and also listens to advice. There are some people when they are elevated to higher positions, they think they know it all so they don't listen to anybody. But for Dr Bawumia, he listens. He will even consult himself," said Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.



"The second is his commitment and dedication. The Vice President is always committed to whatever he does, whether for the party or government. He is the one who goes to the front line to always defend the party in difficult situations. Sometimes, it is obvious he will be attacked but he still commits himself. For example, he sacrificed his reputation and career for the NPP, including risking his reputation to defend the party in court."

"The third thing I have learnt is Bawumia’s depth of knowledge and his quest and humility to always seek more information, " said the Information Minister.



"He always seeks knowledge on something before he acts. As a result, he is always asking for data on a subject to know more about the issue before he acts."



On the internal NPP contest to elect a new flagbearer, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said, Dr Bawumia is the best among the rest, and he should be elected because he has done enough for the party to warrant the leadership position.



"Dr Bawumia has served our party and government so well. When we needed men to defend the party, Bawumia offered himself. If it is now time to honour men, who deserve the honour?," he asked, stating unequivocally he and his constituents will vote for Dr Bawumia to be elected flagbearer of the NPP.