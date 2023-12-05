Kojo Oppong Nkrumah urges judges to uphold the rights of journalists

Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Ghana's Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has said that freedom is the "cornerstone" of every democratic society, highlighting that "it is a fundamental right that must be protected and upheld".

The Minister said: "We cannot, however, discuss freedom of expression without press freedom and recognising the important role journalists play in our society".



He expressed this at the opening ceremony of a training workshop for judges on Monday, 4 December 2023 in Accra classfmonline.com reports.



“It is our duty to create an environment where journalists can carry out their work without fear of violence or intimidation", Mr Nkrumah mentioned to the Judges



He further said, "We must condemn any form of violence against journalists and take concrete steps to provide them with the necessary protection and support".



The purpose of the workshop was to emphasize the importance of protecting journalists' freedom of expression and ensuring their safety.



The government led by the Information Minister has taken steps through the Ministry of Information to support the media sector, aiming to provide a secure environment for journalists.

These efforts, initiated in 2019, have resulted in significant interventions that tackle the challenges faced by the media industry.



The measures involves establishing the Office of the Coordinated Mechanism on the Safety of Journalists (CMSJ) under the National Media Commission (NMC).



This office operates within a comprehensive framework, engaging all stakeholders to safeguard journalism practice, prevent violence against journalists, shield at-risk individuals, and prosecute those responsible for violence.



Through the Media Capacity Enhancement Programme (MCEP), the ministry actively trains 250 journalists on emerging issues in journalism. This collaborative initiative seeks to support the media sector, which has faced mounting challenges in recent times.



The full implementation of the Right to Information (RTI) Law includes training and deployment of RTI officers in nearly 600 government offices nationwide. The establishment of the RTI Commission has been instrumental in ensuring adherence to the RTI Act by public offices.



Additionally, the ministry facilitated an extensive consultation on a new Broadcasting Bill. This bill aims to enhance the effective regulation of the broadcasting sector by state institutions. Together.

These initiatives emphasize the government's steadfast commitment to supporting and strengthening the media landscape in response to evolving challenges.



