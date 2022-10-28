Kokofu community centre, Okogyeasuo JHS to get face-lift

A sitting of the Kokofu traditional council to receive Ralph Poku Adusei's donation

Source: Wilberforce Asare, Contributor

A private legal practitioner and an indigene of the Kokofu traditional area in the Ashanti Region, Ralph Poku Adusei, has donated fifty thousand Ghana cedis (GH¢50,000.00) to authorities of the Kokofu traditional area to support two construction projects in the district.

The two projects are the construction of the Kokofu community centre and a teacher’s bungalow at the Okogyeasuo junior high school located in the heart of the Kokofu traditional area.



GH¢30,000.00 of the donation will go to contractors working on the Kokofu community centre and GH¢20,000.00, to those executing the teacher’s bungalow at the Okogyeasuo Junior High School.



The donation was presented on Thursday, October 27, 2022, by Lawyer Ralph Poku Adusei at a sitting of the Kokofu traditional council.



Nkabomhene



Nana Kwadwo Ateffah, Nkabomhene of the Kokofu traditional area, led Lawyer Ralph Poku-Adusei and his family to make the presentation.

In his remarks ahead of the presentation, the Nkabomhene of Kokofu said lawyer Poku Adusei, as an indigene of Kokofu and a Royal to the paramountcy, sees the urgent need to complete the construction of the Kokofu community centre for the people of the area and the teacher’s bungalow at the Okogyeasuo JHS and that is what has motivated him to support same with his donation.



Paramount Chief



Barima Offe Akwasi Okogyeasuo II, the Paramount Chief of the Kokofu traditional area, after his linguist received the donation, registered the gratitude of the people of Kokofu to lawyer Ralph Poku Adusei for his kind gesture.



He directed his linguist to advance the cash donation to the two contractors of the projects who were both present at the ceremony so they can utilise the funds immediately for the purpose for which it is intended.



Profile of Ralph

Ralph is the managing partner at Trent Legal Amansie Chambers, a British-trained and well-seasoned legal practitioner with over eleven (11) years of experience in all facets of corporate and commercial practice, land acquisition, and criminal practice and has been intimately involved in leading ground-breaking litigation.



Throughout his years as a legal practitioner, he has successfully advised and represented both local and international clients working in Ghana.



He is a member of the Ghana Bar, the Bar of England and Wales and the International Bar Association.



Ralph’s Alma maters include; The Honourable Society of the Middle Temple, UK, Manchester Metropolitan University, University of Law, UK (formerly The College of Law of England and Wales, UK) Ghana School of Law, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Ghana among others.



He doubles up as an entrepreneur with over Ten (10) years in business leadership, the owner of First Cedi Investment Ltd, a real estate development company and the proprietor of Firstcedi Micro-Credit Enterprise which provides lending services to the communities within and around the Bekwai Municipality in the Ashanti Region of the Republic of Ghana.

Ralph is a relentless optimist, an effective communicator and a motivator who identifies and leverages assets in teammates to reach organizational goals.



Notwithstanding his academic and entrepreneurial prowess, Ralph is a philanthropist who believes in giving back to society hence, he set up a non-governmental organization in 2018 called the Ralph Poku Adusei Foundation to provide Humanitarian Support Services to the poor and the needy/less privileged in society.



This organisation has been a great support to the orphans, widows, widowers and the aged in the Bekwai community in the Ashanti Region.



Ralph Poku Adusei hails from the Oyoko family of Kokofu in the Ashanti Region. He is married to Gloria Gyan Baffour, daughter of Professor Gyan Baffour, a seasoned economist and politician. They are blessed with two (2) children; a daughter and a son.