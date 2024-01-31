Kokosohene vs. Wontumi row: Watch Bantamahene's full judgment at KTC meeting

The second-highest decision-making body of the Ashanti Kingdom, the Kumasi Traditional Council (KTC), on Monday, January 29, 2024, heard and delivered judgment on a case involving one of its members and Bernard Antwi Boasiako, alias Chairman Wontumi, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The KTC is led by Bantamahene Baffour Owusu Amankwatia VI.



The accuser in the matter was Kokosohene, Nana Kwaku Duah, a member of the Council.



Wontumi had weeks back been accused of gross disrespect towards the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, allegedly threatening to challenge the authority of the traditional leader if need be.



When the KTC sat to hear the matter, Wontumi presented his side of the story as happened after the Kokosohene had done his part, after deliberations and comments from different chiefs gathered, the KTC through its head, the Bantamahene, struck out the matter.



Bantamahene in delivering his ruling cautioned the embattled sub-chief and others present to refrain from meddling in politics. Baffour Owusu averred that it was because Kokosohene attended a political party event that he came across the alleged claim, which Wontumi flat-out denied.

He said the Asantehene was against chiefs meddling in politics because it is important to maintain their neutrality in case of a political dispute, "Nana Kokosohene, effective today, sit out of politics.



"As Otumfuo has said, you have to choose either politics or chieftaincy, cease and desist politicking or quit your stool," he added.



In the case of Wontumi, he cautioned him to be wary of his pronouncements.



"Your party has its roots in this region and so you have to be extra measured in your comments because of possible repercussions. We wish to caution you to be circumspect going forward because of the weight of these matters," he stressed.



Watch the full ruling as shared by Opemsuo Radio





Background



Chairman Wontumi was, on January 22, declared wanted by the second-highest decision-making body of the Asante Kingdom, whose membership is limited to traditional leaders after he made comments that ruffled their feathers.



It would be recalled that during the vetting of parliamentary aspirants in the Ashanti Region, Wontumi reportedly had an altercation with the Kokosohene, Nana Kwaku Dua, where he made some comments regarded as challenging the authority of the Asantehene.



He was summoned along with lawyer Maurice Ampaw, a TV presenter on Wontumi TV and the station's management.

Ampaw had also made similar derogatory comments on his show and was supposed to appear before the Kumasi Traditional Council on Monday, January 29, 2024.



Ampaw, after apologizing for his comments, however, indicated his unreadiness to appear before the Council.



