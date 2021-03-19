Koku Anyidoho accuses media of hampering Ghana’s development

Former NDC Deputy General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho has advised the Ghanaian media to focus on supporting the nation’s vision for development rather than engaging in irrelevant discourse.

On his account, the media is presently involved in petty politics and until that changes, the country will only be marking time indefinitely.



“If the media doesn’t move away from the pettiness it won’t help the country grow. The media should cease making fun of and vilifying people. Instead of focusing on unimportant issues, we should discuss the forward growth of Ghana”.



Exemplifying his point, he bemoaned how the Ghanaian media did a poor job educating people on the ‘Private Member Bill’ introduced under President Nana Akufo-Addo’s first term.

According to him, the bill was “significant in terms of broader participation in the governance agenda”. “Unfortunately, the media was not hyping it for people to understand what that actually meant”, he added.



Moving forward, he encouraged all including the media to “put aside unnecessary partisanship and keep in mind the big picture to sustain together our middle-income status through sustainable economic development”.