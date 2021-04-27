Koku Anyidoho 'appeals' to GhanaWeb for coverage of his visit to Chief Imam

Anyidoho greets the Chief Imam during his visit

"I don't need a presence on GhanaWeb, but if it wants 2 prove that it has no sinister agenda against, me, let it carry my visit to the Chief Imam. If GhanaWeb does not carry the story, the world shall know GhanaWeb is anti-Koku Anyidoho; but it will not succeed in destroying me," this was a tweet posted on Monday evening, April 26, by former presidential spokesperson Koku Anyidoho.

Anyidoho, who is founder and CEO of the Atta Mills Institute made the post hours after posting photos of a courtesy call to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu.



According to him, the visit to the Fadama residence of the national figure was: "to wish him well as he clocks 102 years, and ask for prayers for me to walk the AMI through its God-given destiny. Allah ba mu lafia."



AMI being the abbreviation for Atta Mills Institute and the last phrase "Allah ba mu lafia," is Hausa for "May Allah grant us good health."



The photos attached to his tweet shows Anyidoho reverently greeting the Imam on one hand and, on the other hand, with the Imam's hands on his visitor's head offering supplications for him.

Anyidoho has since used the second picture as his new profile picture on Twitter, the micro-blogging platform where he usually engages with friends, foes and the media.



The National Chief Imam turned 102 years last week and was celebrated by, among others, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia, first on their social media handles and later by visiting him.



Anyidoho has in recent times accused the media of being biased and harbouring an agenda against him. GhanaWeb is one of the portals he has threatened to sue at a point, called out on supposed misreporting and more recently appealed to for coverage to prove non-bias.



