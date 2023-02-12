Koku Anyidoho challenges NDC to offer alternatives to avert further economic crisis

Former NDC Deputy General Secretary, Samuel Koku Anyidoho

Former deputy general secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has admitted that Ghana’s economy is facing a serious crisis.

Mr. Anyidoho says Ghana is sick but if you want to be the alternative, what are your solutions to the crisis we are facing?



Speaking in an interview on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said “yes there is a hardship. What is the alternative, what message are you using to convince Ghanaians to vote for you”.



He said there was the need for the use of persuasive communication by the NDC as a party if they want to win the next presidential election.



He was responding to a question a listener asked about his assessment of the current economic crisis.

On the domestic debt exchange programme, he said the NDC as a party that wants to be elected should have an alternative solution.



He said former President John Dramani Mahama admitted at the Chatham House in the UK that he was not against the DDEP but would have consulted more broadly.



“The current situation is that the economy is not moving forward. The economy is challenged, and the economy is about to crash. Is that not why they are in a rush to do the DDEP?



But then again, recently in the UK, former President Mahama was there in Chatham House specifically. What was his take on the DDEP? He says that he supports it. Except that he thinks that there should be broader consultation. So it tells you that when you come, it is the same path you are going to follow. So when Ghanaians are crying that they don’t want to be on that path, you are saying that you support it except that you are going to do broader consultation. Which one is the broader consultation? Somebody is using a blunt knife to cut our necks but you use a sharper knife to cut our necks, is that not all cutting? Where is the alternative?”