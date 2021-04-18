Koku Anyidoho dares Ofosu-Ampofo, Asiedu Nketia to produce his suspension letter

Former Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Koku Anyidoho

A former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Koku Anyidoho has dared the General Secretary of the party Johnson Asiedu Nketia and National Chairman Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo to produce the supposed suspe3nsion letter to him.

Mr. Anyidoho said he has not received any suspension letter from the party leadership.



The Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) suspended Mr. Koku Anyidoho who is a former Deputy General Secretary of the NDC and Allotey Jacobs, a former Central Regional Chairman of the party, with immediate effect.



In the case of Mr. Anyidoho, his suspension letter stated that the petitions from Oti Region’s Communications Officer, Mobarak Abdul-Karim, and Bono Region’s Deputy Communications Officer, Eric Adjei, have been referred to the Disciplinary Committee for further action.



“You are therefore by this letter to take note, and notice is hereby given, that your membership of the NDC is suspended pending the hearing and final determination of the petitions against your conduct,” Mr. Asiedu Nketia, who was contested against by Mr. Anyidoho at NDC’s last national executive congress, stated in the letter dated Monday, February 8, 2021.

But in a tweet on Saturday, April 17, Mr. Anyidoho said “Not seen a letter that I have been suspended by the NDC.



“I Have not been hauled before any so-called Disciplinary Committee. Let Asiedu-Nketiah & Ofosu-Ampofo prove that they have suspended me. I am focused on my Atta-Mills Institute & will not respond to any rubbish again.”



Since losing the said elections, Koku Anyidoho has taken to Twitter to make comments that have not gone down well with many members of the party.