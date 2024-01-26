Koku Anyidoho excited by Malema's 'ex-presidents must stay at home' comment

Koku Anyidoho

Samuel Koku Anyidoho, a former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has reacted to a pronouncement on how former presidents should act.

According to South African politician Julius Malema, it was high time for former presidents in Africa to hold themselves as statesmen and to give the current presidents space to govern.



Anyidoho, an ardent critic of former president John Dramani Mahama, the NDC flagbearer for the 2024 polls, posted an artwork of Malema's quote with the caption: "Wu be ti borborliborbor," and three laughter emojis.



While still contesting his dismissal from the NDC over stated anti-party conduct, Anyidoho has serially jabbed Mahama and the NDC National Chairman, blaming them for the woes of the party.



He has also stated his public support for the candidature of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia to succeed Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as president come January 7, 2025.



Bawumia and Mahama are projected as the major frontrunners in the upcoming 2024 polls.



What did Malema say?

Malema, who is leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), speaking at an Arise Ghana event on Tuesday, 23 January 2024, said about ex-presidents:



“You have to ensure that democracy matures in such a manner in Africa, where the previous president does not make it his business to fight the current president, you must allow the new to lead with all their force because you were the same, it doesn’t mean you are perfect.



"No African leader, who is on retirement, should lead from the grave. They must all be like all other progressive former presidents who are statements at home, waiting for courtesy visits and consultations, and attending to other state functions. Those are the duties of former presidents because Africa must be stable, Africa must go through democracy at all times," Mr Malema added.



Mr Malema also urged African leaders to not impose themselves on their people beyond the constitutional requirement.



“We call on all African leaders not to leave an office with a coffin. When the time comes for them to go, they must leave without calling the army to extend their tenure.



"No one is born a leader, and no one is a traditional leader in a political office. If you want to be a traditional leader, go and fight in your tribe for those type of issues, we don’t subscribe to people who want to leave a political office with a coffin,” he added.

“We will still give you a state funeral because you are a former President, we will still pay you pensions and give you protection and take care of you as long as you respect those who came after you", Mr Malema noted.



