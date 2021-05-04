Koku Anyidoho is more powerful than NDC because of his honour to the late Mills - Prophet

The Prof. Mills and Koku Anyidoho

The founder and leader of Ultimate Charismatic Centre Prophet Akwasi Agyeman Prempeh has said the founder of Atta-Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho, has become more powerful because of his honour to late President Mills.

The man of God at a church event dubbed the ‘Altar’ said, Mr. Anyidoho has become more powerful than the NDC as a party because he has honoured the memory of his former boss.



He said the NDC as a party has not honoured the late president, and because of that, they are not at peace with him.



He said the 2020 elections was an election of compassion.



According to him, the 2020 polls was about the invocation of the spirit of late Professor Atta-Mills and the contention of the spirit of late President Rawlings.

He said the invocation of the spirit of late Mills was done as a condition to bring honour to him by bringing someone from the Central Region.



The man of God said everything was alright until all of a sudden, the late President within the spiritual realm was consulted and told the NDC that he was not at peace, so he could not honour their appeasement.



"Koku Anyidoho has so much voice. There is a reason. Let me leave it,” he added.