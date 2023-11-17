Koku Anyidoho replies Blakk Rasta over claims he's bitter, angry with NDC mistreatment

Koku Anyidoho, Former NDC Deputy General Secretary

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has responded to musician cum radio personality Blakk Rasta's assertion that his criticisms of the NDC stem from bitterness rather than genuine concern.

Koku Anyidoho, refuted the claims of bitterness, stating that his criticisms are driven by passion and concern for the state of the party.



He specifically pointed to former President John Dramani Mahama, alleging that Mahama's leadership has led to the destruction of the NDC.



"Black Rasta, enough respect man. I really appreciate your kind words of compliment. The only time I saw you at close range was when Prez Obama visited Ghana & invited you to the Castle. Bro, you see something in my eyes; it is Passion, not bitterness. JM has destroyed NDC, it hurts," Koku Anyidoho emphasized in a tweet.



Blakk Rasta, on his radio show, urged for a consensus to calm Koku Anyidoho down.



He argued that the former presidential spokesman's critique stems from perceived mistreatment by the party, leading to bitterness.

“You're bigger than this, and I expect that the factions will sit him down and smoke the peace pipe.



“He fought so much for the NDC, and I don't want to see him in the direction he is going. He is bitter; some people should sit him down and say, 'Koku, things happened in the past.'



“…when I look at him, I have spiritual eyes; I see nothing but bitterness and anger, but I love him. He is a fine gentleman. This guy, anywhere you ask him to go, he will go and he will deliver.



"So, people like this, when you hurt them, they take it so deep, and they can get extremely bitter," Blakk Rasta said on his radio show.





Black Rasta, enough respect man. I really appreciate your kind words of compliment. The only time I saw you at close range was when Prez Obama visited Ghana & invited you to the Castle. Bro, you see s’thing in my eyes; it is Passion, not bitterness. JM has destroyed NDC it hurts. pic.twitter.com/rqPUE28je8 — Samuel Koku Anyidoho???????? (@KokuAnyidoho) November 15, 2023

