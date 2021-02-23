Koku Anyidoho serves 'Mahama boy' GH¢10 million defamatory suit

Former NDC Deputy General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Samuel Koku Anyidoho has through a court's Order for Substituted Service, served a GH¢10 million defamatory suit on Dzifa Gunu, an aide to former President John Dramani Mahama.

Mr. Anyidoho on February 28, 2021, filed a suit against Dzifa Gunu at a Tema High Court.



In his statement of claim, Mr. Anyidoho said Dzifa Gunu who is an activist of the National Democratic Congress on January 16, 2021, made a post on Facebook in which he sought to cast his character and image into disrepute.



He said the NDC activist in the Facebook post accused him of making several attempts on the life of former President John Mahama including visiting shrines in Benin to kill him.



Mr. Anyidoho also alleged that Dzifa Gunu accused him of killing his eight-year-old daughter.



“On 16th January 20201, the defendant published an article on his Facebook page casting serious insinuation on the integrity of the plaintiff and by the said publication the defendant made serious defamatory statements concerning the plaintiff.

“furthermore the defendant made serious defamatory statements concerning the plaintiff to wit (the plaintiff has made several attempts on the life of former President John Dramani Mahama visiting shrines in Benin and Togo to cause the premature death of former President John Dramanai Mahama) a fact he knew was untrue.



“Plaintiff says the defendant made a categorical statement that plaintiff caused the death of his 8-year-old daughter who passed away on 7th November 2020,” excerpts of Koku Anyidoho’s statement of the case read.



Having failed to serve his suit on the defendant on claims that he was “running away” from being served, Mr. Anyidoho and his lawyers, Awuku-Asabre Law Consult published in Tuesday, February 23, 2021, edition of the Daily Graphic an Order for Substituted Service of the suit.



Signed by the Chief Justice, Anin Yeboah, Dzifa Gunu has been commanded by the court to within eight days after service of the writ including the day of service cause an appearance to be entered for him.



The defendant has been asked to take notice that in default of causing an appearance, the court may give a judgement on the matter in his absence without further notice to him.

Among the reliefs being sought from the court, Mr. Anyidoho is asking for damages in the sum of GHC10 million for the defamatory statements posted by the defendant on his Facebook page.



He is also among other things seeking a perpetual injunction restraining the defendant from publishing further defamatory materials about him.







