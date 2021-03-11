Koku Anyidoho threatens to walk off live interview at the mention of estranged wife

Things got a bit heated on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, edition of the Starr FM show when host Nana Aba Anamoah asked his guest Koku Anyidoho if a message was sent from his end to his estranged wife on International Women’s Day.

Koku Anyidoho who had been evasive throughout the interview got incensed by the question and threatened to walk out of the studio.



Nana Aba: You didn’t make a post on International Women’s Day?



Koku: I had a problem with my phone.



Nana Aba: Did you wish your female friends?



Koku: Those that I could reach, I did.

Nana Aba: Did you wish your wife?



Koku: I will walk out of the studio, don’t annoy me. If you want me to disturb you, I will go. If you want to see the other side of me, you will see it. I don’t take no hostages.



An obviously livid Koku Anyidoho stood up and tried to pack his things to leave the studio but calmed to sit and continue the interview after the host apologized.



As first reported by GhanaWeb, Koku Anyidoho allegedly sacked his wife Jennifer Abena Boahemaa Yeboah from their matrimonial home.



In an interview with GhanaWeb, Jennifer Abena Boahemaa revealed how things hit rock-bottom in their marriage after six years.

The estranged wife disclosed that Koku Anyidoho accused her of being the cause of the death of their daughter, Sitsofe, who died in an accident.



“We were travelling back to Accra from Koku’s hometown… we had an accident… He came to Akuse Hospital for the two kids, one to the mortuary, and took custody of the boy. He left me at Akuse Hospital and told my sisters that I will not sit in his car; they should take me wherever they will take me to.



“I was referred to 37 Hospital, he was there, he didn’t even mind to check whether I’m in good condition or not. I was discharged three days- time to the house. My auntie came to discharge me from the hospital and took me to my matrimonial home,” she noted.



“…He said I killed Sitsofe. And even the day he sacked me from the house and I asked my boy, ‘Kofi, let’s go…' He told the boy to tell me, 'tell her you won’t go, she will go and kill you like how she killed Sitsofe…'” she recounted.



