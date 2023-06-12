Koku Anyidoho was behind my treason charge - Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a flagbearer hopeful for the New Patriotic Party, has accused former National Democratic Congress Deputy General Secretary, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, of orchestrating the treason charge against him in 2012.

Addressing delegates of the NPP in the Hohoe Constituency on Sunday, June 11, 2023, Kennedy Agyapong claimed that the former Director of Communications at the presidency orchestrated a campaign portraying him as anti-Ewe, leading to his arrest and subsequent charge of treason.



"I was charged with treason. Koku Anyidoho incited the media against me, saying, 'Kennedy Agyapong says they should go and kill Ewes.' By five PM, the police had surrounded Oman FM. I reported myself the next day. I was there when Koku Anyidoho called from Prof. Mills' office for them to charge me with treason, and they did because I was defending NPP," alleged the flagbearer hopeful.



Kennedy Agyapong faced charges of attempted treason, genocide, and terrorism in 2012 after allegedly making tribal comments on Oman FM, a private radio station owned by him. However, the charges were later dropped, and he was charged with lesser offenses of conduct conducive to the breach of peace and causing fear and alarm.



In April 2013, a circuit court acquitted and discharged Kennedy Agyapong of all charges.



During his address to the delegates on Sunday night, the flagbearer hopeful dismissed allegations of being anti-Ewe.



"I want to tell you, amidst the ongoing propaganda that Kennedy Agyapong doesn't like Ewes, that if you don't know, let me inform you today. My wife is from Adidome, and I am glad the minister is here. In fact, before I speak, clap for me. Do you know why I am asking you to clap for me? I've given you four beautiful, intelligent girls, and they have all attended the best universities in the world," he stated.

The Volta Region, predominantly populated by people of the Ewe tribe, remains the stronghold of the opposition National Democratic Congress.







You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here:











Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:













GA/DO