Koku Anyihodo is currently before NDC’s disciplinary c’ttee – Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketia has said the party’s former Deputy General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho is currently answering questions before the disciplinary committee of the main opposition party.

He said the committee will advise the party leadership appropriate on the next line of action against Mr Anyidoho when the time is due.



Mr Nketia said this in an interview with TV3’s Komla Adom on the Mid Day news Wednesday, March 24 after the suspension of former Central Regional Chair of the NDC Allotey Jacobs and another member Stephen Atubiga.



“[Koku Anyidoho] is currently before the disciplinary committee. The committee has not reported to us. There is a time limit within which they must finish their work.



“The time has not expired yet so we have not had any reason to go back to them. We are expecting them to do a good work and then advise the party leadership on the way forward.”

The Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the NDC suspended Mr Anyidoho.



His suspension letter stated that the petitions from Oti Region’s Communications Officer, Mobarak Abdul-Karim, and Bono Region’s Deputy Communications Officer, Eric Adjei, have been referred to the Disciplinary Committee for further action.



“You are therefore by this letter to take note, and notice is hereby given, that your membership of the NDC is suspended pending the hearing and final determination of the petitions against your conduct,” Mr Asiedu Nketia, who was contested against by Mr Anyidoho at NDC’s last national executive congress, stated in the letter dated Monday, February 8, 2021.



Since losing the 2020 elections, Koku Anyidoho has taken to Twitter to make comments that have not gone down well with many members of the party.