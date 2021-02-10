Koku’s suspension not surprising – Ephson

Pollster Ben Ephson

Pollster Ben Ephson says the suspension of Koku Anyidoho by the NDC is not surprising considering his recent comments about the party.

According to him, parties take such decisions to ensure discipline and conformity.



“I’m not too surprised. I mean, if you look at Allotey Jacobs, he was also suspended and it was the same kind of utterances that led to his suspension so I wasn’t too surprised. I think if an ordinary party member was making the comments Allotey Jacobs and Koku were making, I’m sure the party will get someone at the constituency to deal with the person but these are two heavyweights. With regards to Koku and Allotey, I’m sure it’s a signal they’re sending across that there are comments you can’t make about the party,” he told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Wednesday.



The NDC in a statement Tuesday announced the suspension of the former deputy general secretary.

“That with immediate effect, your membership of the NDC is suspended,” a statement signed by General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia said.



Current deputy general secretary of the party Peter Boamah Otokunor said the party’s decision follows a petition against Mr. Anyidoho.



“The action that we have taken is a petition by two individuals which is in line with article 46 of the party’s constitution. The NDC is a party with rules and regulations so when you subscribe to be a member of the party, your conduct will determine whether you continue to be a member of the party or not.”