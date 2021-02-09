Komenda College of Education matriculates 606 fresh students

606 students made up of 287 females and 319 males were offered admission

The Komenda College of Education has held a matriculation ceremony for students who have gained admission into the college for the 2020/21 academic year.

Out of a total of 2,530 applicants, 606 students made up of 287 females and 319 males were offered admission to the college to study various programmes offered by the College.



The principal of the college, Very Rev. Dr. Kwesi Nkum Wilson urged the newly admitted students to be meticulous in their pursuit of advance knowledge in teacher education.



“I wish to congratulate you on your admission dear matriculates. I urge you to be self-disciplined, hardworking and be responsible for your own training up here”, he stated.



He was, however, grateful to government for allowing the college to increase the number of its staff to compliment the huge students' population.

“With the increase in student’s population, I am grateful to the government for the opportunity given us to also increase our teaching and administrative staff”, he said.



According to him, the College recruited three tutors and twenty-two administrative staff last year.



He further indicated that although the College will at all times work to ensure the safety of life and property on campus, the students should endeavour to be security conscious.



A representative from the University of Education, Winneba Prof. Samuel Kwaku Hayford speaking at the ceremony described the Komenda College of Education as one of the teacher training institutions in the country committed to producing diligent and influential teachers who are good at motivating students to learn and thus urged the newly admitted students to at all times adhere to this guiding principles.



“You are in one of the 46 of the institutions set apart in the country to train a new type of teachers that Ghana wants to produce. We are looking forward to producing teachers who can inspire learners to learn. You have received a special calling; A calling which is next to the calling of those in the religious fraternity. You should come and help the nation to nurture the next generation that will come and ensure the development of our country Ghana. You have a responsibility”, he said.