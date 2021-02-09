Komenda College of Education to deal with culprits of sexual harassment

Komenda College of Education

Management of Komenda College of Education in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) municipality of the Central Region has vowed to deal drastically with culprits of all forms of sexual harassment on campus.

The Principal of the College, Very Rev. Dr Kwesi Nkum Wilson, who gave the warning at the 14th matriculation of the educational institution, at Komenda,



said the rules of the college are against sexual harassment.



He said, “by this, the college is poised to ensure that all persons are treated with dignity and respect with regard to admission, assessment, academic progression, graduation, staff performance and any other official business with the college community”.



Rev. Dr Wilson said: “It shall be a violation of the college’s rule for any student, tutor or other personnel of this college to harass a student on grounds of sexual nature”.



A total of 606 students out of 2,530 applicants were admitted to pursue a number of Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) programmes.

The freshers comprise 319 males which constitute 52.6 per cent and 287 females, constituting 47.4 per cent.



This year’s admission witnessed an increase of 21.7 per cent of males and 60.4 per cent of females respectively, over the 2019 admission.



Rev. Dr Wilson asked the students to carry out their duties ethically adding that



“Education from the Methodist perspective is basically aimed at equipping people with wisdom and insight, sense of what is right, just and fair, and the direction they can follow throughout their lives. These are what Komenda College stands for”.



He said “we remain pacesetters for excellence in teacher education in Ghana and we encourage you, fresh ladies and gentlemen to avail yourselves to the holistic training our noble college offers”.

Rev. Dr Wilson said that the college was committed to providing a working and studying environment free of sexual harassment, in accordance with the laws of Ghana.



On staff recruitment, he said three tutors and 22 administrative staff had been employed to meet the demands of increased student population.



He said the college was merging 10 classrooms into five lecture halls, to contain large student population lectures, and completed 24 rooms at the women’s block for female accommodation.



A representative from the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), the college’s affiliated institution and Council Member of the college, Professor Samuel Kweku Hayford, urged the students to learn hard and pass their examination.



He reminded teachers that it was their responsibility to train the next generation of Ghanaians, to lead the country into prosperity.