General News

Komenda Sugar Factory will work again - Naana Opoku-Agyemang

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang is the NDC's running mate for the upcoming election

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, Running Mate of the former President, Mr John Dramani Mahama has called on the people of Komenda and its environs to appreciate the confidence reposed in her by the Party and vote for NDC in the upcoming December general election.

Addressing party faithfuls and supporters at Komenda as part of her two day visit to the Central Region, the Former Education Minister gave the assurance that the next NDC government would make the Komenda Sugar factory work better again.



She explained that the decision of the Party to revamp the defunct Komenda Factory when it was in government was to create more employment to offer alternative livelihoods to the people aside fishing, but it was abandoned.



"So let us forge ahead in the right direction to get the recognition that we deserve and also get our factory back”, she stressed.



She expressed the confidence that the people of Komenda would make the right decisions as always, come December, because Komenda deserved more than it was getting, she added.



Prof Opoku-Agyemang admonished NDC supporters to desist from engaging in insults and violence saying, “the only fight we have to engage in and play our respective roles to achieve is the fight for the progress and development of the nation”.

Earlier, she paid a courtesy call on the paramount Chief of Komenda Traditional Area, Nana Kojo Kru II to officially introduce herself to him and to seek his blessings as a daughter of the land.



Nana Kojo Kru commended Former President Mahama and the NDC for believing in one of his daughters and choosing her as the running mate, saying she was more than capable to hold the Vice Presidential office.



He however, advised Prof Opoku-Agyemang to be accommodative and tolerant and bring to bear her massive experience to justify her selection.



Prof Opoku-Agyemang is the first female to be selected as a running mate of the NDC.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.