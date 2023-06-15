Komfo Ankye Teaching Hospital to see major facelift – CEO discloses

Komfo Ankye Teaching Hospital, logo

Dr. Otchere Addai-Mensah, Chief Executive Officer of the Komfo Ankye Teaching Hospital, has revealed that the facility will undergo a massive facelift next year for the first time in nearly 79 years.

Despite being a teaching hospital, he claims that the hospital has not undergone major renovations since its inception.



He lamented that photos of the facility’s condition were sometimes circulated, and it was not ideal for a facility that serves as a referral point for 12 of Ghana’s 16 regions.



"There are times when you see photos and are told they are from KATH that you doubt. This is a teaching hospital that accepts referrals from 12 of Ghana’s 16 regions. That is a major challenge.”



He disclosed that he had engaged with the Asaantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu on the best he could help them mobilise resources to renovate the old block.

‘I have the opportunity to speak with the Asantehene. We are planning to mobilise people to raise funds to renovate the old block as part of the 25th-anniversary celebration of the Asnatehene.”



He went on to say that, aside from the old block, there are other issues they want to address, such as the purchase of dialysis machines and the construction of a new hospital centre, which they believe the Asantehene could assist them with.



Meanwhile, he revealed that the introduction of the Mobile Money system and POS between March 1 and May 4, 2023, resulted in Ghc700,000 in payments.