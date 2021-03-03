Konongo Police rescue Chief of Dedesua Traditional Area from Kidnappers

The Police Command arrested seven suspects

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has arrested seven suspects for allegedly kidnapping the Chief of Dedesua Traditional Area Nana Owusu Sefa Brempong II.

The Police in its statement said on Monday, it received information that the Chief of the Dedesua Traditional Area had been kidnapped to an unknown destination.



The Konongo Police were deployed to act on the information and their swift intervention saved Nana Owusu Sefa Brempong II who had been held in an unregistered Honda Civic with a Toyota Matrix accompanying.



The suspects include Kwame Boafo, Kwabena Ofori, Theophilus Larbi, Yakubu Adams, Musa Adanda, Edward Kwadwo and Benjamin Gbli.

When rescued, there were injuries on some parts of his body and was therefore issued with a hospital form to seek medical attention whiles suspects are in custody to assist the police with the investigation.



