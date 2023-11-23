Kontihemaa for Akwamu and Aduogyiri vows to fight against teenage pregnancy

File photo

The newly installed Kontihemaa for Pakro near Nsawam in the Nsawam Adoagyiri municipal of the Eastern Region, Nana Awo Abena Ntobea I, has revealed that the fight against teenage pregnancy is a top priority for her in her new position.

Nana Awo Abena Ntobea, who is also the director of Royal Seed Orphanage Home, said she is concerned and disturbed about the rampant increase of teenage pregnancies in her community.



She said they need to educate the children on the consequences of the decisions they make, and that will help them make responsible decisions.



“I have to help the youths in this town with the new position God has given me, and we need to train the youths to follow the right path because they are our future. Teenage pregnancies are on the rise, and we need to fight them. The only way we can fight them is to educate them properly on the dangers that come with certain actions.

“I know that when we educate them well, they will stay away from things that bring teenage pregnancies, or they will take responsible decisions,” Nana Awo Abena Ntobea said, as aired on Rainbow Radio.



She also urged the youths on the need to respect the elders in the community and also help in promoting peace, unity, and development in the area.