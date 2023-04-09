2
Menu
News

Korle Bu Hospital security man arrested for stealing

Arrested In Handcuffs 300x187 File photo

Sun, 9 Apr 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage in the possession of MyNewsGh.com captures a staff of the Korle Bu Hospital Security Unit stealing some valuable items from the surgical unit of the premier Hospital.

In the video, the said security man whose name has been given as Mahmood was seen taking items including laptops and hard drives from system units in the surgical unit of the hospital.

From our sources, this is not the first time the department’s office has been ransacked by a thief, however, he was made up this time around the culprit has been captured by CCTV cameras.

Mahmood was detained on Monday at the Korle Bu police station but was released on bail.

He is currently helping with the development.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha
Related Articles: