Korle Bu Maternity Block did not catch fire - PRO

File photo: The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital

The management of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital has refuted claims that there was a fire outbreak at the maternity block of the hospital on Tuesday night (April 6, 2021).

A statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the hospital, Mr Mustapha Salifu in a reaction to a report on social media about the supposed fire with a video showing the evacuation of newly born babies said the video had created a false alarm.



The person who filmed the incident of the evacuation of the babies had claimed that the Ghana National Fire Service had been called but the personnel were yet to report to help douse the flame.



But the Korle Bu PRO explained that the switch of an air-conditioning system at the doctors’ restroom instead developed a slight problem and started emitting smoke, but the situation was quickly contained.



Below is a copy of the statement



The Maternity Block of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) is not on fire as been alleged on social media.

What happened was an air-conditioner switch in one of the restrooms of the doctors started emitting smoke which was detected by staff on duty at around 9 PM yesterday [Tuesday].



The staff on duty quickly used fire extinguishers to put out the fire before the arrival of the Ghana National Fire Service(GNFS).



As a precautionary measure, some of the babies were moved to another wing of the same floor.



We wish to state no patient or staff suffered any casualties or injury. Normal operations have resumed after assessment by the Ghana National Fire Service indicated that there was no further threat of danger to either patients or staff.



We wish to commend the staff on duty for their alertness and professionalism.