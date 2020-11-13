Korle Bu Teaching Hospital a day after Rawlings' death

The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital as reported is the place where Former President Jerry John Rawlings passed away.

Jerry John Rawlings, the man who ruled Ghana for almost two decades passed on at the ICU of the Cardiothoracic Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.



The shocking and unfortunate event occurred on the morning of Thursday, November 12, 2020.



A visit to the hospital this morning saw flags flying at half-mast in accordance with a directive from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Bar the lowered flags, everything appeared normal with patients and health professionals going about normal duties.



There was no security presence contrary to reports by some media outlets.

Jerry John Rawlings, according to reports, tested positive to the coronavirus. It is, however, unclear if he died of the virus.



Meanwhile, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has promised to give Rawlings a befitting state burial.



President Akufo-Addo assured the family of the late president that much as the state will take control of the burial and funeral, the wishes of the family will be seriously considered.



“Government will work closely with the family of President Rawlings on the arrangements for a fitting State Funeral for the late President, and will keep the nation informed accordingly,” he noted to a delegation of Rawlings’ family who visited him to officially inform him of the passing of the former president.



