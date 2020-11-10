Korle Bu anaesthetists angry over management refusal to grant them leave

Korle Bu Teaching Hospital

There is simmering anger among anaesthetists at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital as they fight management over the refusal to grant them their annual leave as stipulated in the Labour Act.

The staff of the Department of Anaesthesia were prevented from embarking on their mandatory 36 working days annual leave due to the emergence of COVID-19.



Angelonline.com.gh gathered that the staff at the department were later asked to proceed on 18 working days annual leave. They were not communicated to as to when they would be granted the remaining 18 working days.



Since management was not forthcoming with when the leave would be granted as the year ends, the agitated staff agreed with management of the hospital to defer the remaining days.



“However, management has refused to document this arrangement knowing very well that the remaining days would be forfeited once the year ends without documentation,” a worried anaesthetist told angelonline.com.



“It’s been over two months since management stated that they were discussing this matter with the medical directorate.

“Surprisingly all staff in the department have been granted their annual leave with the exception of anaesthetists.”



According to the staff, “management want to victimise anyone who speaks on the matter hence the silence of most affected staff”.



There is fear this can cause demotivation among staff leading to possible strike with a dire consequence on healthcare delivering at the nation’s premier health facility.



Attempts to get the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital’s response to the developing issue proved futile.