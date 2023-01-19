Korle-Bu management directed to refund all unearned salaries

Korle Bu Teaching Hospital

The Public Accounts Committee of Parliament has directed the management of Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital to refund all unearned salaries to the chest.

The management of Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital has been directed to refund an amount of GHS36,000 to the state.



Today’s sitting which marks the third sitting saw in appearance the Ministry of Health.



During the sitting, the issue of unearned salaries to some officers working at various facilities of the ministry across the country was discussed.

This was after the committee found no reasonable explanations given by the management on how they intended to retrieve the said monies.



Dr Ebenezer A. Arhin, the Director of Human Resources at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital who spoke on behalf of the hospital told the committee that measures are being taken to retrieve the said unearned salaries.



The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, explained that some of the monies have been retrieved.