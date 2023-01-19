0
Menu
News

Korle-Bu management directed to refund all unearned salaries

Korle Bu Teaching Hospital Slsl2.jpeg Korle Bu Teaching Hospital

Thu, 19 Jan 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The Public Accounts Committee of Parliament has directed the management of Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital to refund all unearned salaries to the chest.

The management of Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital has been directed to refund an amount of GHS36,000 to the state.

Today’s sitting which marks the third sitting saw in appearance the Ministry of Health.

During the sitting, the issue of unearned salaries to some officers working at various facilities of the ministry across the country was discussed.

This was after the committee found no reasonable explanations given by the management on how they intended to retrieve the said monies.

Dr Ebenezer A. Arhin, the Director of Human Resources at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital who spoke on behalf of the hospital told the committee that measures are being taken to retrieve the said unearned salaries.

The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, explained that some of the monies have been retrieved.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Adjaye's firm sued for 'unfair' dismissal of UK-based Ghanaian worker
Pastor jailed 519 years for defrauding over 100 people
Heward-Mills details how Sir Adjaye landed National Cathedral job
Anti-Islam comment: Sylvester Tetteh defends Ayeh-Paye
Joe Ghartey wished the best of luck in NPP presidential primaries
Mahama’s presidential prophecy was spiritually hijacked – Nigel Gaisie
The expected moves in Akufo-Addo’s first reshuffle
Majority Chief Whip ‘banters’ with Johnnie Hughes over Ken Ofori-Atta
Ablakwa makes explosive allegations against Rev. Kusi Boateng
Major shake up to hit leadership of minority caucus - Report
Related Articles: