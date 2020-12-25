Korle Bu records nine Christmas babies

The babies were delivered between the hours of 12:04 am and 1:00 pm on December 25

Nine babies were born to seven mothers in the early hours of Christmas day at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) in Accra.

The babies made up of four boys, three girls, and a set of twins were delivered between the hours of 12:04 am and 1:00 pm on Friday, December 25.



The mothers received their babies with so much joy, saying it was the best Christmas gift they ever hoped for.



Mrs. Kukua Banson, 30, was the first mother to welcome her babies - a set of twins- into the world at exactly 12:04 am on Christmas day at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital through a cesarean section.



She delivered healthy babies with each of them weighed 3.5 kilograms (kg) at birth.



Mrs. Banson told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that her babies were “lockdown babies” as she conceived in March this year during the COVID-19 lockdown.

"I had a lot of complications during this pregnancy so I was admitted at the fourth floor of the maternity block two weeks ago, and I have been under close monitoring since I came here, little did I know that my babies will be privileged to share a birthday with Jesus Christ," she said.



She thanked God for “such a miracle” saying "I will dedicate these babies to God.”



Another happy mother, who gave her name as Matilda, said she was told her supposed baby boy was due to be born on Sunday, December 27th.



She said surprisingly, she went into labour at about 10:00 am on Thursday morning and delivered her baby girl at 8:00 am on Christmas day.



All the mothers were filled with joy as friends and relations visited to congratulate them.