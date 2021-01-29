Korle-bu Teaching Hospital to reduce childhood cancer by 2030

The Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) is working towards the reduction of childhood cancer in the country by 2030.

This came to light when the Hospital, in partnership with World Childhood Cancer (WCC) organized a maiden annual childhood cancer performance review to improve and create awareness on the treatment of early childhood cancer.



The vision is for every child with cancer to have equal access to treatment and to eradicate the increasing numbers of early childhood cancer between 16 years and above as part of the initiative of the WCC.



The theme for the performance review was, “no child should suffer."



Professor Lorna Awo Renner, Head of Oncology Unit, Child Heath, who was the Chairperson, said the KBTH had remained the premium for childhood cancer treatment and 100 to 250 cancer patients were given the necessary treatments for the year to strengthen and adapt innovative ways to care for every child.

She said the KBTH had used multidisciplinary team, which included; both doctors and nurses to discuss cases and active training to task and give ideas and reform mobilisations to identify the cure of early childhood cancer.



Prof. Renner said childhood cancer management in Ghana was important to improve the outcomes of childhood cancer and that interventions included; creation of public and health workers awareness through posters, jingles, animated film, trainings and also improvement in access to healthcare support.



She said early childhood cancer, which started in 1968, could be tackled through, “advocacy to support activities of units, radio, TV talks and research for data management…“.



The performance review agreed to improve other medical disorders in pathology, hamatology, pediatric radiology, surgery, pharmacy, health information and general services at the KBTH to enhance healthcare delivery to the public.