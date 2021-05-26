Kotoka Coronavirus testing: We’re pleased with procedures – Parliament Health Committee

• Drastic measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of passengers

• Parliament Health Committee is impressed with the measures outlined in KIA to fight the coronavirus pandemic



• They are however calling for a further reduction in the $50 test fee for Ghanaians



On Wednesday, May 26, 2021, some members of Parliament Health Committee toured COVID-19 centres in the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) to familiarize themselves with the processes passengers go through before they are authorised to exit the airport.



After going through the operational processes, Ranking Member of Parliament Health Committee, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh noted that the Committee was impressed with the measures put in place to prevent the contraction and spread of the coronavirus pandemic.



Addressing the media after the tour in K.I.A on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, Mr Akandoh said despite lauding the staff for their remarkable works, there are some red flags they have identified and would discussed with the appropriate authorities.

He said, “The processes are impressive and when I say it is impressive, it is the processes that they have taken us through, from the beginning to the end where you pick your luggage and then exit. Per what we have seen, we are impressed but there are yet some other discussions and other outstanding issues that we’ll clear from those policymakers.”



Mintah Akandoh also suggested that the government further reduces the coronavirus test fee for Ghanaians.



Currently, Ghanaians and ECOWAS members are paying $50 as test fees instead of the $150 in the airport.



