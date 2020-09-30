Kotoka International Airport boosts rating with robust coronavirus prevention protocols

Joseph Kofi Adda, Aviation Minister

Standard COVID-19 prevention protocols observed at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA), have made the airport more attractive to the international community.

Mr. Joseph Kofi Adda, Minister of Aviation, said this on Tuesday in Accra, when Qater Airways launched its flight operations into the country, with a Boeng 787 aircraft.



"This is coming in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, an indication of the preparedness of the KIA, with regards to laid down protocols on the prevention of the spread of covid-19," he said.



Mr. Adda wooed the airline's management to see Ghana as a convenient place to do business, and said there were a number of other investment potentials that they could explore, to the mutual gain of the two countries.



Mr. Charles Owiredu, Deputy Minister, Foreign Affairs and Regional integration, recalled that in the year 2017, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, led a delegation to Qatar during which a memorandum of understanding to foster bilateral corporation between the two countries was signed.

He said the launch was thus a fruition of that initiative, adding, "The government would give Qatar Airways all the support it needs to succeed."



Mr. Yofi Grant, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ghana Investment Promotion Council (GIPC), described the event as a milestone in the history of the two countries, adding that it served as a door opener for further cooperation between the two countries.



The GIPC CEO said he was of the firm belief that Qatar Airways would soon become one of the leading airlines in the country.