Kotoko Board Member Dr. Kofi Abban, others bag Forbes Awards

Dr. Kofi Amoah-Abban is also a Board Member of Asante Kotoko

Chairman and CEO of Rigworld International Services Limited and Asante Kotoko Board Member, Dr. Kofi Amoah-Abban, Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun; Emir of Kano, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, Chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig- Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd) and Director General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Inuwa Kashifu Abdullahi, have been conferred with FIN-Forbes Best of Africa Awards.

The distinguished personalities were conferred with the awards through virtual symposium on Friday, 13th January, 2022 with a theme titled: “Leadership and Investment”.



Dr. Amoa-Abban was awarded as FIN-FORBES AFRCAN MOST OUTSTANDING BUSINESS LEADER IN OIL AND GAS 2022.



The host, Darcy Mehta, who welcomed the guests to the FIN-Forbes Best of Africa Award 2022 while the President, Forbes Best of Africa Custom, Mark Furlong, introduced the recipients and read their citations during the presentation of the awards and presented the Forbes Certificate of Distinction to Dr. Amoa-Abban.



Speaking on the uniqueness of the awards, the organiser of the event and the Chairman, Foreign Investment Network (FIN), Mrs Olayinka Fayomi, said that FIN in partnership with Forbes has for decades identified emerging economies in Africa seeking investors and have exposed those investment gaps to Forbes Billionaires and international investors.



She said: “Over the years, Foreign Investment Network has worked together with Forbes Best of Africa to attract quality Foreign Direct Investment, FDI, in Oil and Gas, Aviation, Agriculture, Health care, Education, Infrastructure to the continent of Africa.



“The Forum also discussed how development and investments can be utilized as a mechanism to accelerate the emergence of an inclusive and innovative society.”

She also explained that Forbes Award is exclusively conferred on individuals and corporate organizations with a distinguishing touch of excellency in their various endeavours. She said that Forbes identifies individuals with value of purpose, integrity and innovative business approach for the overall interest of humanity.







The citation the accompanies the award reads as follows: “You are a Renowned business magnate. A man with an extraordinary capability in the Oil and Gas Sector. Your enormous contribution in promoting the industry in Ghana and across Africa has been inspiring and commendable."



"Forbes has recognized this excellent achievement and your unflappable and professional traits in managing issues at the sector. We therefore honour you as FIN-FORBES AFRCAN MOST OUTSTANDING BUSINESS LEADER IN OIL AND GAS 2022.”



Dr. Amoa-Abban in accepting the award said “I feel very excited and humble for this honour. I am highly grateful for FIN and its partners FORBES for recognising my efforts and achievements globally. I know awards are meant to inspire and motivate you to do more and I promise to leverage on this global award to do more in my country Ghana and beyond. I dedicate this award to all hardworking management team and staff and to the people of Ghana. God bless us all”



The FIN-FORBES awards scheme is to appreciate the efforts of individuals and organizations in the world that are making a real impact on society and their sectors.

Dr. Amoa-Abban is highly-regarded entrepreneur and philanthropist who has been recognized by FORBES due to his tenacity and professionalism to achieve practical success in the Oil and Gas sector .



The influence of Dr. Amoa-Abban is a heart-warming and pervasive one, so astronomical to overlook. A figure whose mobility and nobility have created a none threatening environment for many people to survive.



The multiple award-winning business mogul, Dr. Amoah-Abban was recently acknowledged as he was adjudged the Upstream entrepreneur of the Year 2020 at the Ghana Oil & Gas Awards (GOGA) event in Accra.



Oher Forbes recipients are: Deputy Chief Whip, House of Representatives, Hon. Chidubem Nkeiruka Onyejeocha; President, American Institute of Certified Professionals, Dr. Christopher Irene Imumolen; Governor Abiodun was conferred with Forbes Best of Africa Governor of Industrial Revolution, Ado-Bayero was honoured with Most Outstanding Traditional Ruler Award, Marwa received Health Safety Award of Excellence while Abdullahi bagged the Outstanding Cooperate Governance CEO Award.