Kotokuhene urges Chinese mining company to drop case against detained youth to ease tension

Oseadeeyo Dr. Frimpong Manso IV, Chief of Kotoku

Drama unfolded at the Kotoku Palace in Akim Oda on Wednesday when the Chief of Akokoaso in the Ofoase Ayirebi constituency in the Eastern Region, Nana Asare Bediako III, accompanied by hundreds of residents, presented a case against Jia Xin Industrial Mining Company Limited, alleging mistreatment of locals.

Over three hundred members of the Akokoaso community, in black attire, rallied at the palace, chanting songs of protest and invoking divine intervention for justice from Oseadeeyo Dr. Frimpong Manso IV, Chief of Kotoku.



Charles Frimpong, Assembly Member of Akokoaso, detailed instances of clashes between local youth and Jia Xin’s security forces, citing land encroachments as the root cause.



“The arbitrary detention of fifteen young men by Jia Xin has instilled fear and panic in Akokoaso,” Frimpong testified.



In response, Mr. Wang Yandong, representing Jia Xin Industrial Mining Limited, remained evasive during questioning and called for peace.



Observing the proceedings, Oseadeeyo Dr. Frimpong Manso IV remarked, “The periodic skirmishes stem from Jia Xin’s lack of social license.”



Chastising Jia Xin’s management, he urged Wang Yandong to drop the court case against the 15 youths on remand within 24 hours as a gesture of goodwill toward peaceful coexistence with the Akokoaso community to help de-escalate tension in the community.

Jia Xin Industrial Mining Company Limited took over the prospecting license from Ofosua Mining and Construction Company, approved by then Minister John Peter Amewu in 2018.



The company has since been accused by the community of illegal underground mining, blasting of old shafts causing damage to buildings and encroaching farmlands.



This has led to multiple confrontations between the community and the company.



The 15 youths were arrested a few weeks ago by the Akyem Oda Divisional Police at the behest of Jia Xin for alleged illegal mining on their concession.



Subsequently, on February 10, 2024, gunmen numbering 15 stormed the site of the company, shot some of the Chinese expatriates and absconded with huge monies and gold bars.