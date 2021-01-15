Kpandai SHS ready to receive pregnant students - Headmaster

Headmaster of government-run Kpandai Senior High School, KPANSEC, in the Northern Region has admonished all students to report to school following the reopening order by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo earlier this year.

Mugisu Abubakar, in an interview with local media on the first day of reopening, bemoaned the failure of most students to report. According to him, the school was ready to accept all returning students to continue with academic activities.



Especially in respect of girls expected back following the long COVID-19 induced break, the headmaster said whether they were pregnant or had gotten married during the time away from school, they should endeavour to return to continue their studies.



“It is our expectation that everybody will come especially the girl child. I appeal to everyone whether you are pregnant due to the COVID lockdown or marriage, education is very important for you.



“Going forward, this condition doesn’t stop you from coming to school.



The school is not stopping you because we know the importance of education in your lives,” he assured.



He, however, admonished pregnant students to formally inform the authorities of their situation in order for arrangements relative to their safety and comfort to be made.





The subject of girls getting pregnant as a result of the COVID-19 lockdown and school closures was widely reported over the course of 2020. An October 2020 news report gave statistics relating to the Upper East region.



The Regional Directorate of the Ghana Education Service at the time confirmed a total number of 268 pregnancies between January to September 2020. Out of the 268 pregnancies, 220 were Junior High School students.



The districts in question were Kassena-Nankana Municipal, Kassena-Nankana West, Talensi, Nabdam, Pusiga, Garu and Tempane Districts with Talensi having the highest of 75 pregnancies and 83 marriages.